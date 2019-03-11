Hastings 100 Reads: List of town’s top children’s books revealed

A list of Hastings’ top 100 children’s books was published on World Book Day, after being voted for by children and families across the town.

Hastings 100 Reads is part of the recently-launched Get Hastings Reading campaign – a partnership between by the National Literacy Trust and the Department for Education’s Hastings Opportunity Area.

The list features books for children of all ages, from early years through to teenagers. Lots of popular contemporary authors, such as David Walliams and Jeff Kinney, made the list, but it has also uncovered a local love for classics such as Enid Blyton’s The Famous Five and The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The children of Hastings have also revealed their passion for learning with non-fiction books, such as the Horrible Histories series and Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo, making the list.

Hastings 100 Reads will inspire local children to both enjoy reading and to try a wider variety of books that have been recommended by their peers.

Town residents were invited to share their favourite children’s book through entry cards distributed to local schools, and in doing so were entered into a prize draw to win a bundle of children’s books. Submissions were also accepted on the Get Hastings Reading website and the winner of the draw will be announced this April.

Children and families are encouraged to read as much of the list as they can and check off titles as they read them.

The books have been ordered by recommended reading age, but this is only intended to be used as a guide. Children are encouraged to try any book they feel comfortable reading and to ask their teacher or librarian for advice on choosing the right book for them.

Most of the books can be borrowed for free from libraries across Hastings and St Leonards. Information on joining the library can be found by visiting eastsussex.gov.uk/libraries.

Hastings 100 Reads:

0-5 years: Dirty Bertie - David Roberts

0-5 years: Gaspard The Fox - Zeb Soanes

0-5 years: Hairy Maclary Scattercat - Lynley Dodd

0-5 years: I Love You, Blue Kangaroo! - Emma Chichester Clark

0-5 years: Oh No, George! - Chris Haughton

0-5 years: Paddington - Michael Bond

0-5 years: Peace at Last - Jill Hughes

0-5 years: Superworm - Julia Donaldson

0-5 years: The Book With No Pictures - B. J. Novak

0-5 years: The Gruffalo - Julia Donaldson

0-5 years: The Very Hungry Caterpillar - Eric Carle

0-5 years: The Wonky Donkey - Craig Smith

0-5 years: Zoe’s Rescue Zoo: The Picky Puffin - Amelia Cobb

6-8 years: Barry Loser (series) - Jim Smith

6-8 years: Bear Grylls Adventures (series) - Bear Grylls

6-8 years: Beast Quest (series) - Adam Blade

6-8 years: Captain Underpants (series) - Dav Pilkey

6-8 years: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Roald Dahl

6-8 years: Clarice Bean, That’s Me - Lauren Child

6-8 years: Frankie vs The Pirate Pillagers - Frank Lampard

6-8 years: Horrid Henry (series) - Francesca Simon & Tony Ross

6-8 years: How the Grinch Stole Christmas! - Dr. Seuss

6-8 years: Isadora Moon (series) - Harriet Muncaster

6-8 years: James and the Giant Peach - Roald Dahl

6-8 years: Magic Molly (series) - Holly Webb

6-8 years: Magic Puppy (series) - Sue Bentley

6-8 years: Matilda - Roald Dahl

6-8 years: My Naughty Little Sister - Dorothy Edwards

6-8 years: My Secret Unicorn (series) - Linda Chapman

6-8 years: The Christmasaurus - Tom Fletcher

6-8 years: The Creakers - Tom Fletcher

6-8 years: The Look Outs - E. R. Reilly

6-8 years: The Lorax - Dr. Seuss

6-8 years: The Magic Faraway Tree (series) - Enid Blyton

6-8 years: The Spy Who Loved School Dinners - Pamela Butchart

6-8 years: The Twits - Roald Dahl

6-8 years: The Wrong Pong - Steven Butler

6-8 years: Where’s Wally? - Martin Handford

9-12 years: A Place Called Perfect - Helena Duggan

9-12 years: A Series of Unfortunate Events (series) - Lemony Snicket

9-12 years: Alex Rider (series) - Anthony Horowitz

9-12 years: Bad Dad - David Walliams

9-12 years: Best Friends - Jacqueline Wilson

9-12 years: Birthday Boy - David Baddiel

9-12 years: Clockwork - Philip Pullman

9-12 years: Cosmic - Frank Cottrell Boyce

9-12 years: Demon Dentist - David Walliams

9-12 years: Diary of a Wimpy Kid (series) - Jeff Kinney

9-12 years: Dork Diaries (series) - Rachel Renee Russell

9-12 years: Gangsta Granny - David Walliams

9-12 years: Goldfish Boy - Lisa Thompson

9-12 years: Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls - Elena Favilli & Francesca Cavallo

9-12 years: Goosebumps - R. L. Stine

9-12 years: Harry Potter (series) - J K Rowling

9-12 years: Hetty Feather - Jacqueline Wilson

9-12 years: Holes - Louis Sachar

9-12 years: Horrible Histories - Terry Deary

9-12 years: How to Train Your Dragon - Cressida Cowell

9-12 years: Kensuke’s Kingdom - Michael Morpurgo

9-12 years: Kid Normal - Greg James & Chris Smith

9-12 years: Lily Alone - Jacqueline Wilson

9-12 years: Minecraft: The Island - Max Brooks

9-12 years: Mr Stink - David Walliams

9-12 years: Murder Most Unladylike (series) - Robin Stevens

9-12 years: Percy Jackson & the Olympians (series) - Rick Riordan

9-12 years: Rooftoppers - Katherine Rundell

9-12 years: Stig of the Dump - Clive King

9-12 years: Stitch Head - Guy Bass

9-12 years: Street Child - Berlie Doherty

9-12 years: The Devil and His Boy - Anthony Horowitz

9-12 years: The Famous Five (series) - Enid Blyton

9-12 years: The Ice Monster - David Walliams

9-12 years: The Iron Man - Ted Hughes

9-12 years: The London Eye Mystery - Siobhan Dowd

9-12 years: The Midnight Gang - David Walliams

9-12 years: The Parent Agency - David Baddiel

9-12 years: Tom Gates (series) - Liz Pichon

9-12 years: Varjak Paw - SF Said

9-12 years: War Horse - Michael Morpurgo

9-12 years: Wave Me Goodbye - Jacqueline Wilson

9-12 years: Who Let the Gods Out? - Maz Evans

9-12 years: Wonder - R J Palacio

13+ years: Be More Chill - Ned Vizzini

13+ years: Boy 87 - Ele Fountain

13+ years: Chronicles of Ancient Darkness (series) - Michelle Paver

13+ years: Dear Evan Hansen - Val Emmich with Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

13+ years: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - J. K. Rowling, John Tiffany & Jack Thorne

13+ years: His Dark Materials (series) - Philip Pullman

13+ years: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children - Ransom Riggs

13+ years: Noah Can’t Even - Simon James Green

13+ years: Ready Player One - Ernest Cline

13+ years: Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda - Becky Albertalli

13+ years: Skulduggery Pleasant (series) - Derek Landy

13+ years: The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas - John Boyne

13+ years: The Hunger Games - Suzanne Collins

13+ years: The Kane Chronicles (series) - Rick Riordan

