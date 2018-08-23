GCSE success for students at Hastings’ Ark Helenswood and Ark William Parker Academies

Students from Ark Helenswood and Ark William Parker are celebrating a strong and significantly improved set of GCSE results.

The number of pupils achieving the new benchmark score of 4 or better on their GCSEs (including English and Maths) - equivalent to the old C grade - has risen at both schools.

ARK Helenswood Academy Hastings. High Achievers with their Gold results envelopes. Photo: ARK/Stephen Curtis

Ark Helenswood Academy, already the highest performing school in Hastings, saw further impressive improvement in results, rising 8 percentage points up from 58% to 66%, above national average.

At Ark William Parker Academy results are also on the up, rising from 44% to 49%, a marked improvement for the school.

Yvonne Powell, Executive Principal of Ark Helenswood and Ark William Parker, said: “This is a very strong set of results for both schools. Attainment overall has significantly improved on last year. What makes it even more special is that this is in the face of much harder GCSE exams this year. Overall, both schools are getting better and better, year on year. Congratulations to all our students who have worked so hard to achieve this, as well as their dedicated teachers.”

GCSE results now use the new attainment grade with 9 being the highest.

Ark Helenswood Academy consolidated their ‘Good’ Ofsted with a set of excellent results.

Tracy Dohel, Principal of Ark Helenswood Academy, said: “The results are the best the Academy has ever had and demonstrates the phenomenal hard work of the students and our staff. I am immensely proud of this achievement. This has been a very successful year for Ark Helenswood and shows just how great the school is.”

Some of Ark Helenswood’s strongest performers were:

Abigail Merison who achieved 4 x 9s in Biology, Physics, History and PE, 1 x A* in Statistics, 4 x 8s in English Language, English Literature, Chemistry, Spanish and 1x 7 in Maths, said: ‘I’m ecstatic. The teachers here have been amazing”. She is staying on at the Ark 6th Form to study A Levels in Biology, Chemistry, Spanish and Maths.

Olivia Symes who achieved 1x 9 in Maths, 1x A* in Statistics, 6 x 8s in Chemistry, Physics, English Literature, Geography, French and Dance, 2 x 7s in English Language and Biology said: “I’m so happy, the teachers have been really supportive.”

Emily Vaughan who achieved 2 x A, 2 x 8s, 4 x 7s and 2 x 6s, said of opening her results: “I felt nervous and excited at the same time.’ She will stay at the Ark 6th form to study A Levels.”

Esme Campbell-Marshall who achieved 1 x A*, 1 x 9, 4 x 8s, 3 x 7s and 1 x 6, said: “I was really nervous but really relieved. I’m happy that it is all done now and I can relax.”

Ellie Wisden who achieved 1 x A, 1 x 9, 6 x 8s, 1x 7, 1 x 6, said: “I am just so relieved. I really don’t have any regrets about how hard I worked because it all paid off.”

Other top Ark Helenswood students were:

Maisie who achieved 1 x A, 2 x 9s, 5 x 8s, 2 x 7s.

Amina who achieved 1 x A*, 1 x A, 3 x 8s, 5 x 7s.

Sam who achieved 1 x A, 4 x 8s, 1 x 7, 4 x 6.

Ellie who achieved 1 x A*, 1 x A, 3 x 8s, 3 x 7s and 2 x 6s.

Ellen who 1 x A, 2 x 9s, 5 x 8s, 1 x 7 and 1 x 6.

At Ark William Parker Academy some of the top performers in this year’s GCSEs were:

Mohammad who achieved 1x A**, 1x A*, 4x 9s, 3x 7s, 1x 5. He said: “I have had a really good experience at William Parker, it’s been my second home. I’ve made friends for life here. I’m very proud and actually amazed that I have done so well. Villiers Park helped me to aim high. I hope to go to Cambridge University and eventually become a surgeon.”

He’s back to the Ark 6th form to study A Levels.

Adam who achieved ‘1x A, 1x 8, 3x 7s, 5x 6s, said: “I was nervous, but my parents were even more nervous. I’m really pleased with what I have got, I’m ecstatic.”

He is off to Bexhill College to study A levels in Ancient History, Economics and Government and Politics.

Other top Ark William Parker students were:

Ben who achieved 1x 9, 2x 8s, 2x 7s and 4x 6s.

Josh who achieved 1x 9, 2x 8s, 2x 7s, 1x B, 1x 6 and 2x 5s.

Harry who achieved 1x 8, 1x A, 3x 7s, 1x 6 an 2x 5s.

Azim who achieved 1x 9, 1x A*, 3x 7s, 1x A, 1x 6 and 3x 5s.

Hamza who achieved 1x A*, 1x 8, 4x 7s, 3x 6s and 1x 5.

Ollie who achieved 1x A*, 5x 7s and 3x 6s.

Ryan who achieved 1x A*, 4x 7s, 4x 6s and 1x B.