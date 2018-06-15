Funding granted to Creative Cafés

Funding for 12 Creative Cafés for schools and colleges in Hastings has been revealed.

These Creative Cafés will provide young people in the town with a chance to connect with employers and learn about the world of work, and are designed to improve social mobility.

Catherine Orbach, director of Culture Shift, which develops the Creative Café programme, said: “To be selected as a key provider for this programme is a real validation for the programme. We are keen to hear from any employers who would be up for volunteering a half day to take part in one of our Creative Cafés. It is a great way to offer something positive to young people in the town.”

The 12 cafés are funded by the Hastings Opportunity Areas Fund, intended to help young people in the region prepare for the world of work.

The Creative Café programme provides a high energy, informal setting in which young people can connect with employers, gain insights into the world of work and develop confidence, skills and motivation.

Culture Shift set up the Creative Café programme in 2012, initially to connect young people with those working in the creative sector. However, the model has proved so effective the events now work with employers across all sectors.

Culture Shift has run over 50 Creative Cafés since 2012, engaging more than 200 employers. Many of these have taken place in Hastings.

CEO of The Careers & Enterprise Company, Claudia Harris, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to invest £1.5 million to support proven careers and enterprise programmes across the second wave of Opportunity Areas. With young people needing at least one employer encounter per year while still at school or college, this funding will go a long way to helping providers and schools prepare them for their futures.”