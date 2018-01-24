Football crazy youngsters strike out at tournament

Ark William Parker Academy held a primary schools football tournament which saw Ark Blacklands, Ark Castledown and Ark Little Ridge pit their footballing skills against each other.

The tournament, held on Wednesday January 10, was hosted and set up by the young leaders of Ark William Parker. Assistant Principal Darrel Barsby says the youngsters put in a lot of work. “They did everything that comes with hosting such an event,” he said. “From designing the tournament structure to refereeing the games.

“All the children tried very hard in their matches and were cheered on enthusiastically by parents, supporters and their fellow teammates.”

The winner of the tournament was Ark Blacklands Primary Academy.

Darrel added: “The day was a huge success and saw all the young people involved having a great time competing in the tournament.

“The children showed off some great skills in their matches and they should all be very proud of themselves.

“Ark William Parker would like to further develop links with local primary schools and we are very keen to hear from any local primary schools wishing to get involved with the sporting opportunities available.”

Visit: www.arkwilliamparker.org

