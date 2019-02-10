Entrepreneurial Bexhill college students raise funds to help African women out of poverty

Students studying BTEC Business at Bexhill College who took part in the Start Something challenge have donated £284 to the MicroLoan Foundation.

The Start Something challenge involved forming small groups. Each group invested just £1 of start-up capital.

Students were challenged to use enterprise skills over a two-week period to generate as much profit as possible.

By participating in the challenge, students developed entrepreneurial thinking and communication skills and generated funds.

These funds will be used to support women in sub-Saharan Africa, providing them with the tools and skills to enable them to work their own way out of poverty. MicroLoan’s vision is a world where those living in poverty have the opportunity to build better lives.

Joe Burford (pictured) raised the most money by using his £1 to purchase a multi-pack of chocolate bars.

He printed information sheets about MicroLoan Foundation, detailing how they help women set-up their own businesses which he sold at a profit.

Joe reinvested the funds, bought more chocolate bars and more people donated after hearing Joe’s convincing pitch.

Andy Pritchard, head of politics, economics, business and law congratulated the students and said: “I am incredibly impressed by the initiative these students have shown.

“Within the last year our students have raised £986.95.

“To put this into context, this actually means this will help eight women receive loans and training for the year.”

https://www.microloanfoundation.org.uk/