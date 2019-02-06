Children engage in mindful activity at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery welcomed around 50 children for a day of free activities that introduced them to mindfulness.

The day was organised in partnership with occupational therapy students Ami Smallwood and Amy McDonnell from Canterbury Christchurch University.

Ami says mindfulness promotes positive mental health by encouraging children and adults to pay more attention to the present by focusing on their thoughts, feelings and the world around them.

“Mindfulness can be difficult to engage children in as it is a passive activity but there are activities which promote mindfulness and its principles,” she said.

“Teaching children to have a thought or feeling and be able to let it go and refocus on the present can be of great benefit.”

Children took part in a range of workshops included making mindful windmills, glitter bottles and creating their own superheroes.

Each session combined fun, activities with elements of mindfulness to support the development of positive mental health and well-being.”

Kim Forward, Hastings Borough Council’s lead councillor for culture said: “I am delighted that the council was able to support this workshop.

“Mindful people are better able to deal with difficult situations, by focusing on positive solutions.

“It is a fantastic tool in education.”