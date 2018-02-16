Call for nominations for English teachers in inaugural award event

Whether you’re applying for a job, giving instructions at work or even just asking for directions, the ability to communicate properly is essential.

Which is why one businessman is hoping people will nominate their English teachers in the inaugural Sussex Teacher of the Year awards.

“All the award categories are as important as each other, but the core for me would be English. It’s the foundation you need to learn,” said Rob Smith, head of operations at educational supplier KCS, and member of the awards’ judging panel.

“If you can master punctuation and grammar, it stands you in good stead to hit the ground running in other subjects.

“Unfortunately computers are making everyone a bit complacent in their grammar and punctuation. There’s nothing like writing things down, by hand, on a piece of paper.”

But he was keen to stress that the more nominations there were across the board – the awards are open to anyone who works in a Sussex school, either paid or unpaid - the merrier.

“Every role in the school helps the school community to be successful,” Mr Smith added. “People like dinner ladies and volunteers can sometimes be the unsung heroes.

“Education is the foundation which allows you to make something of your life. Teachers can see where you shine.”

The deadline for award nominations is noon on Thursday, April 12.

There are a wide variety of categories, covering teachers, non-teaching staff and volunteers, and you can nominate one person, several people or a team as a whole. Anyone can make a nomination, whether it be a parent, pupil or colleague.

The winners will be invited to a glittering awards dinner in June at the Mercure Brighton Seafront Hotel.

The awards are being organised by children’s charity School Inspirational Services and supported by East Sussex County Council, Sussex Newspapers, 3D Recruit Education, Kreston Reeves, the Mercure Brighton Seafront Hotel, and the Best Western York House Hotel in Eastbourne.

For more information or to make a nomination, visit www.sussexteacheroftheyear.co.uk.