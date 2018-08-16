Buckswood School celebrates ‘most successful year of A-level results’

Students and staff from Buckswood School are celebrating this morning following the school’s most successful year of A-level results yet.

Of the school’s A-level students, 30 per cent received the top marks of A* or A, an achievement which the school said it was ‘extremely proud of’ following the move to the new linear exams, which the education sector perceive to be more difficult than the previous modular approach.

The A-level results mark the most recent achievement for Buckswood’s Sixth Form, following the International Baccalaureate (IB Diploma) scores last month, where a total of 95 per cent of students passed.

Michael Shaw, co-principal, said: “The success of our students at A-level and IB is testament to the commitment and dedication of our students, who, like others across the country, have had to deal with the uncertainties that curriculum reform presents.

“Many can now look forward to taking their next step at some of the top universities in the country, a fitting reward for their efforts.

“Buckswood Sixth Form is ranked in the top five per cent in the country for the progression that students make on their course. Our philosophy is one of continuous improvement, and it is thanks to the professionalism of our staff that our students are able to meet and exceed their potential.

“Some of Buckswood’s top achievers included Charlotte E.M (A*A*B), Yuting G (A*A*AC), Aleksandr S (A*ABC) and Fletcher K (AAB).”

Mr Shaw added: “I congratulate all of our students for their efforts over the past two years and wish them all the best for the future.”

