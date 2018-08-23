Buckswood School celebrates GCSE successes

Buckswood School has announced its third set of strong academic results, following successes at A-level and IB.

The school says that 68% of all papers taken by form 5 students scored a ‘pass’ grade of 4 or higher, with 59% securing a ‘strong pass’ of 5 or above.

Buckswood House Schools

English and Maths results have continued their upwards trend, with 71% of students scoring 4-9 in mathematics, 73% in English Language and 94% in English Literature.

The international school’s pivotal department, languages, continues to move from strength to strength with outstanding 100% pass rates in Chinese, Russian and Japanese, as well as 83% in French and 76% in Spanish.

Science students also topped the marks, with 100% of students passing the new 9-1 GCSE Biology and Physics exams.

Kevin Samson, Co-Principal at Buckswood School, said: “There have been some challenging changes with the introduction of the new GCSE system, with an increased emphasis on exams over coursework and our results show that Buckswood teachers and students were well prepared for these changes and have continued to flourish.

“We congratulate our students on their efforts and look forward to following their continued success as they move on to their sixth form studies.”