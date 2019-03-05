Bexhill nursery to close due to ‘financial pressures’

A nursery will close its doors for the final time this year due to ‘financial pressures’.

St Mary Magdalene Independent Catholic Nursery, on Hastings Road, will close at the end of the academic year, on July 19, and will not re-open in September 2019.

In a letter sent to parents on March 1, it says: “The nursery has been run by the Parish of St Mary Magdalene since 2002 and has always received good Ofsted ratings.

“In the last year we have experienced a number of financial pressures that means the nursery is no longer viable; funding for two year olds has been consistently low and in September 2017, the government introduced 30 hours of funding for three year olds in nursery schools. Since then we have found that the income no longer meets our expenditure.

“Following a planned refurbishment in 2016, the nursery account is running a planned overdraft, but with the changes to the nursery funding, our inability to balance our year on year budget means we must now take this difficult decision.”

Fr Simon Dray, Parish Priest for the Catholic Parish of Bexhill incorporating Little Common and Sidley, added: “This is a difficult and sad decision. I wish to thank our staff for their hard work and loyalty and wish them all the best for the future as they look for new appointments.

“We thank all the parents and carers who have supported us over the years and wish the children all the best as they seek new placements in other nurseries or as they transition to primary school in September.

“Our plan is to remain open until the end of the academic year. We would normally close for the summer holidays on July 19, but we will now not reopen in September. Obviously we can only remain open until July 19 so long as we can maintain the required staff to children ratios and are doing everything possible to

ensure this. If this does become impossible we

would have to close earlier that 19th July, but this would be a last resort.

“We have said to parents and carers that any queries may be addressed to the parish office at St Mary Magdalene during office hours Monday to Friday (9-5pm) on 01424 210 263 or at stmm@btconnect.com.”

A letter was sent to all parents and carers of children at the nursery on March 1, in the hope that would allow them sufficient time to make alternative arrangements for September 2019. The news was also announced in the Parish newsletter on March 3.

