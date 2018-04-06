Author delights winning pupils with a reading from her adventure book

A magical mystery set under the sea entertained pupils at a Hastings primary school after they won Sussex’s second reading challenge of the year.

Author Alison Rawlings visited Baird Primary Academy, in Parker Road, to read from her book Pythagorus, Newton and the Tale of the Ruby.

When the Ruby of Life disappears from the magical school in Oceana, the mathematically-named twins must track it down to save their underwater world.

Puffin class won the visit as a prize for the whole school after being named reading class of the month in the countywide Buster’s Book Club scheme.

The home reading scheme turns literacy into a sport by getting classes to compete with each other to see how much they can read. Schools have a trophy to give out every Friday to their best reading class that week.

Every month there is a competition between all the participating schools in the county, and the winning class receives a special treat, such as a visit from a storyteller or vouchers for local attractions. Puffin class were the February winners.

Buster’s Book Club is supported by Sussex Newspapers, Sea Life Brighton, Summerfields Leisure, Orbit, Eurostar, Kreston Reeves, 3D Recruit Education, Little Cheyne Court, and the Marit and Hans Rausing Fund in partnership with Sussex Community Foundation.

For more information, or to sign up, visit the website at www.schoolinspirationalservices.co.uk.