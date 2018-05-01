Academy is rated ‘good’ in all areas

A St Leonards school is celebrating after being rated ‘good’ across by the board by the education watchdog.

Silverdale Primary Academy received the second best possible rating from Ofsted following an inspection in March 2018.

The academy secured a ‘good‘ judgement against all five assessment categories –effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; outcomes for pupils; and early years provision.

This was its first inspection since joining the University of Brighton Academies Trust in 2015.

Ofsted praised the leadership of the school. In a report published on April 30, it said: “Effective leadership has brought about considerable improvements to many aspects of the school.

“The trust provides good direction and support to the school. The work of the trust has been instrumental in the school’s journey of improvement. Behaviour is good, and pupils have positive attitudes. The school is an orderly, purposeful environment for learning.”

It added: “Children achieve well in the early years and make a happy, settled and successful start to school. The school’s partnership with parents of children in the early years is strong.”

Silverdale’s acting principal, Jonathan Morris, said: “This result is a cause for celebration for our whole school community. I am delighted that the efforts of our pupils and staff, with the support of parents and carers, have been acknowledged.

“I am confident that we will continue to improve to deliver the best possible outcomes for our pupils.”

Dr John Smith, chief executive at the University of Brighton Academies Trust, said: “This outcome is well-deserved recognition of the improvements that have been made by all involved at Silverdale. We look forward to continuing to provide support and challenge to the academy as it takes steps to address the small number of suggestions for further improvement in the report.”

The report highlighted areas of improvement for the school, including consistently challenging the more able pupils, and improving pupils’ writing at a quicker speed. The report also said: “Rates of persistent absence are too high, particularly for disadvantaged pupils.”