1066 Schools Book Award at St Richard’s, Bexhill Ark William Parker students attend presentation

Ark William Parker Academy joined other local schools for a presentation event at St Richard’s Catholic College, Bexhill to announce the winner of the 1066 Schools Book Award.

Each year students from local schools read and review four chosen books.

This year’s winning book was ‘The Red Ribbon’ by Lucy Adlington, a tale of friendship, kindness and love within Auschwitz-Birkinau concentration camp.

A student from each participating school read an excerpt from one of the shortlisted books.

Librarian Kimbley Firth (pictured with Ark William Parker students) said: “Our students were a credit to the Academy.

“Sam Tomlin did a fantastic job reading an excerpt from ‘The 1,000 year old boy’.

“Well done to all those who took part.

“It was a great evening!”