Eco homes throw open their doors to show people how to save money

Citizens Advice 1066’s energy team can help local home owners save money as it launched its first tour of eco houses.

It comes as part the EU funded Sustainable Houses in an Inclusive Neighbourhood project – or SHINE for short.

During the tour local owners of retrofitted and newly built eco homes happily threw open their doors to promote the benefits of energy saving features.

Citizens Advice 1066, Hastings Borough Council, Optivo and others across France, Belgium and the Netherlands are partners in the SHINE project, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and energy costs by encouraging people to embrace energy saving techniques and retrofitting homes with energy saving improvements.

The tour included a range of possibilities from older, refurbished homes to newer, purpose built properties, and included simple, modern insulation techniques to higher end heat exchange pumps and solar roofing.

The homeowners shared the highs and lows of embracing new technology, but admitted the challenge was worth it and already producing energy savings - in some cases of several hundreds of pounds a year.

Architect Ken Davies, owner of the Fish House said: “I took on a really difficult renovation project to prove just what was possible. It’s been hard but a real labour of love”.

Tracy Dighton, CEO of Citizens Advice 1066, said: “We are very grateful to our hosts and will definitely do more of this in the future. By demonstrating what is really achievable we hope to spread the word about the benefits of energy conservation.”

If you would like to know more about Citizens Advice 1066’s energy work or would like to volunteer to help – either by hosting open house days or by becoming energy advisers – please contact tricia@citizensadvice1066.co.uk . Full training will be provided to those interested in becoming volunteer energy advisers.

People needing help with reducing their energy costs can request an appointment by visiting Citizens Advice 1066 at Renaissance House in London Road, St Leonards-on-Sea or by telephoning 03444 111 444.