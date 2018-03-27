Easter Fun Day for all the family

An invitation is extended to young and old to hop on down to the Easter Fun Day, which is being held at the Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, Chown’s Hill, Hastings this Saturday (March 31), 11-2pm.

The event, which is free to enter will be packed with Easter fun for all the family. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet the beautiful cats at the centre, who are hoping to find their furrever homes.

Rain or shine, the centre will have some egg-citing activities, including an Easter raffle, competitions, face painting and homemade refreshments. There will also be an Easter game around the cattery, where children can receive a goody bag prize at the end.

Funds raised at the Easter Fun Day day will go towards the animals being cared for by the centre.

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and is self-funded. Each year the Branch has to raise over £150,000 to keep the cattery open, so they heavily rely on the generosity of local supporters to continue with their vital work.

Last year they helped to rescue and rehome over 200 cats in Hastings and Rother.

For more information on the Easter Fun Day, or to see the cats which are currently looking for new homes, visit the website at: www.bluebellridge.org.uk

