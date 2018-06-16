Eastbourne Pier owner calls for positivity over Hastings Pier purchase

The new owner of Hastings Pier is calling for positivity after yesterday’s purchase.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar, who owns Eastbourne Pier, met with administrators on Friday morning (June 15) to sign contracts and complete the deal.

Hastings Pier. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

But the news a private investor will take over has received a mixed response, with Hastings Council expressing concerns over the sale process. And earlier this week employees of Hastings Pier organised a protest gig against the rumours.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Gulzar said: “It’s been busy and hectic. We need some positivity.”

When asked about hopes to start boat trips between Eastbourne and Hastings piers, he said it was a good idea.

“I want people to think positive,” Mr Gulzar said, “I want people to get on with their work and not point fingers at somebody else.”

He said in a statement yesterday, “I want to assure everyone that I will be putting my heart and soul into Hastings Pier, just as I have done at Eastbourne.

“I love Eastbourne Pier and I now also love Hastings Pier.”

