EAST SUSSEX: Speed limit petitioners to receive response

Petitioners calling for speed restrictions on a rural road near Hastings are expected to hear back from East Sussex County Council this week.

The petitioners called on the council to impose a 30mph speed limit and introduce traffic-calming measures on Stonestile Lane – a rural road connecting Hastings and Westfield.

Cllr Bill Bentley, the council’s lead member for communities and safety, is expected to address the petition at a meeting on Thursday (July 26).

In an agenda for the meeting, Cllr Bentley is recommended to tell petitioners such a scheme would ‘not be a priority for the county council at the current time’.

However, the lead member is also recommended to suggest the petitioners approach Hastings Borough Council and Westfield Parish Council to discuss a applying for a match-funding grant.

According to council documents, crash data from Sussex Police shows there have been three accidents on the road in the three years to March 31 2018. While two of the collisions were classified as serious, none were attributed to speed.

A speed survey carried out after the petition was submitted found the average speed of the road to be between 30mph northbound and 31 mph southbound.

Huw Oxburgh , Local Democracy Reporting Service