East Sussex pantomimes and Christmas performances: Everything you need to know

With plenty of Christmas plays and pantomimes taking place all across Sussex this winter, here is our guide to what is going on nearby so you can grab tickets for the whole family.

Hastings - Jack and The Beanstalk

Photocall for Jack and the Beanstalk with Michelle Collins and Chico at the White Rock Theatre. SUS-181210-144718001

White Rock Theatre. From Friday, December 14, to Sunday, December 30.

Actress Michelle Collins will star as The Fairy and X Factor star Chico will star as Jack in this year’s spectacular family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk/Online/panto-hastings-east-sussex-pantomime

Brighton - Jack and The Beanstalk

Hilton Brighton Metropole. From December 20 to 29.

With a little help from a few magic beans, this spectacular new production of Jack snd The Beanstalk promises a West End cast, lavish costumes, dazzling special effects and not to mention Daisy, the tap-dancing cow.

www.jackinbrighton.com

Eastbourne - Cinderella

Devonshire Park Theatre. Friday, December 7, 2018 to Sunday, January 13, 2019.

When Cinderella is left at home by her Ugly Sisters, it seems all hope of going to the ball is lost. However, with a little magic from her Fairy Godmother the most exciting night of her life is about to begin. There’s fun for all the family as one of the best loved pantomimes of all time is brought to life with some dazzling special effects and one truly amazing carriage.

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/cinderella

Eastbourne - The Flint Street Nativity

The Lamb Theatre. November 30, December 1, 2, 7, 8, 9.

Mizzis Horrocks’ class of seven year olds (all played by adults) are about to perform their nativity play at Flint Street Junior School for the proud mums and dads - and the occasional social worker. Squabbles arise when Gabriel wants to play Mary, the Star grumbles he’s not a proper star like they have at NASA, Herod won’t stop waving to his mum and dad and the subversive Innkeeper is determined to liven up the traditional script. And then the stick insect escapes ...

www.thegreenroomproductions.co.uk/the-flint-street-nativity

Eastbourne - Secret Santa: The Frost Files

Royal Hippodrome. December 14, 2018, until January 1, 2019.

The brand new musical which promises to be a ‘laugh-a minute – spy spoof drenched in Christmas glitter’ has book and lyrics by Antony Stuart-Hicks, music by Joe O’Connor and a creative team of Paul Leno (director) with Jordan Langford (choreographer).

www.royalhippodrome.com/show/secret-santa-the-frost-files

Peacehaven - Dick Whittington

Meridian Centre. Friday, November 30, Saturday, December 1 and Saturday, December 8.

Peacehaven Players present Dick Whittington by Graham Barraclough, with song, dance and a massive helping of laughter. Tickets available online or from the Information Office in the Meridian Centre, Peacehaven.

www.peacehavenplayers.co.uk

Polegate - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Polegate Community Centre. From Saturday, January 12, to Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be spectacularly brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery. Throw in a magical mirror, a beautiful princess, a handsome prince and plenty of audience participation to outwit the wicked queen and let love prevail in this glittering treat for all ages!

http://www.polegatedramagroup.com/?utm_campaign=077fa1ae-d359-47ff-9653-f14e498759a9&utm_source=so

