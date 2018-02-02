DWP to move its base into offices in Hastings’ Priory Quarter

The Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) will be moving into new offices in the town centre this year.

Employees from the organisation’s current base in Ashdown House in St Leonards will be based in Havelock Place and Lacuna Place in the Priory Quarter business district.

The DWP will be fitting out the town centre offices with the intention of moving in its staff later this year.

It has taken around 25,000 sq ft at Havelock Place, developed by regeneration company Sea Change Sussex.

The DWP is also leasing the entire office element of the adjacent building, Lacuna Place, totalling around 32,000 sq ft over five floors.

Both office buildings were created as part of the economic development programme to create the Priory Quarter business district and attract jobs. Lacuna Place was subsequently bought by the University of Brighton.

The buildings are adjacent to One Priory Square, which was also developed as part of the Priory Quarter regeneration scheme and sold to Saga Insurance.

A Sea Change Sussex spokesman said: “We’re thrilled the DWP has chosen to move to Priory Quarter. They’re an important employer which we wouldn’t want to lose from the area. This move brings hundreds of workers into the business district, which will provide a big economic boost to Hastings town centre.”

Mike Clark, director of estates and facilities management at The University of Brighton, said: “Securing this deal with DWP is good news for Hastings and ensures continued use of our Lacuna Place building.

“We’re delighted to have worked together with Sea Change Sussex to make this happen.”