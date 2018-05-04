Dutch chess players are in town for tournament

Twenty-one chess players from Hastings’ Dutch twin town, Dordrecht, will be playing against members of the Hastings & St Leonards Chess Club this weekend, starting at 1pm on Saturday 5.

The chess link goes back over 60 years, with leading Dordrecht players coming over for the International Chess Congress. This year’s Dutch team will be led by International Master Mark Timmermans, while Hastings fields a strong team led by Francis Rayner.

The Dutch guests will explore the town and take in Jack-in-the-Green. The link had lapsed in recent years, so the Twinning Association is delighted it is being revived now. Anyone interested in finding out more about Hastings’ twinning link with Dordrecht should go to the twinning website, www.hatt.org.uk, or ring the secretary on 433834.

