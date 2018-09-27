Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit Brighton Pavilion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the Royal Pavilion next Wednesday (October 3) as part of the couple’s first joint official visit to Sussex.

The royal couple will be met in Brighton and Hove by Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Peter Field and greeted at the Royal Pavilion by a civic line up including the Mayor of Brighton and Hove, Cllr Dee Simson.

The Duke and Duchess will tour several of the Pavilion’s rooms including the newly-restored saloon, learning more about the building’s history and the impact that it had on the social development of Brighton in the 18th century.

Their Royal Highnesses will then visit Survivors’ Network, a charity that supports survivors of sexual violence and abuse in Sussex, speaking with service users, volunteers and staff.

Sharon Marks, chair of trustees at Survivors’ Network, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that TRHs the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting Survivors’ Network, the rape crisis centre for Sussex, where they will hear about the challenges facing survivors of sexual violence and their supporters.”

The final engagement of the day will be a visit to JOFF Youth Centre in the coastal town of Peacehaven. The centre is a community hub that offers a range of positive activities, a ‘chill out’ area and music practice room.

Well-wishers are encouraged to give the couple a warm and colourful welcome when they arrive at the city’s iconic Royal Pavilion having visited Chichester and Bognor Regis in West Sussex earlier in the day.

Peter Fields, Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, said: “Knowing how busy Their Royal Highnesses are, it will be a great pleasure for me to welcome them to East Sussex starting at the Royal Pavilion.”

Cllr Dee Simson, Mayor of Brighton and Hove, said: “It’s an honour to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Brighton & Hove on behalf of all our residents. The Royal Pavilion is an iconic palace and this royal visit will become part of its rich history.

“We gladly shared our happy wishes with the couple at the time of their wedding in May and were delighted when they were conferred the titles the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. We’re incredibly excited the royal couple are coming to our city and hope this will be the first of many visits.”

