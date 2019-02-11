Dry and sunny day ahead in Hastings and Rother

There will be a touch of spring in the air today as sunshine replaces the torrential rain and gales we suffered last week.

The weather is looking far more settled this week with sunshine and temperatures of around seven and eight degrees, though it will be clouding over later this afternoon.

A dry overnight period, with clear spells allowing a frost to develop across many parts. Some mist and fog patches are also likely.

The forecast for the week is generally good with some fine days ahead.

Largely dry throughout, with some patchy fog and frost overnight. It will be mild with variable cloud Wednesday, before more prolonged sunny periods develop Thursday. Turning breezy Friday, and perhaps cloudier later.

Image by Sid Saunders.

