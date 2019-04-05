Driver given hefty fine for using mobile phone at wheel in busy area of St Leonards

Daniel Hill, 38, of Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes vehicle while using a hand held mobile phone according to a court document.

The offence took place at Marline Road, St Leonards, on March 20. The verdict was proved in his absence. He was fined £672 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

See also: Stunning St Leonards Bath House property on the market for £1.5 million

See also: Hastings man jailed after sending message one day after being given a court restraining order