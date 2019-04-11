Driver failed to stop after colliding with cyclist in St Leonards

Police are looking to trace a driver who failed to stop after his car collided with a cyclist in St Leonards.

A silver car and the cyclist collided on Gillsmans Hil at the junction with Fern Road shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, March 20, police said.

Police news

The cyclist, a a 27-year-old local man, fell from his bike and sustained broken ribs, cuts and bruises for which he was treated at the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards, before being allowed home, police confirmed.

A spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident would like the driver of the car involved to come forward.

“They would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have relevant dash-cam or CCTV images.”

Anyone with details, contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1258 of 20/03.

