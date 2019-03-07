Dramatic video shows firefighters tackling Hurst Green house blaze

Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a residential property in Hurst Green, the fire service said.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called to a property in Station Road at 4.18pm.

Crews from Heathfield, Hastings, Battle and Bexhill, together with Kent Fire and Rescue are currently in attendance.

ESFRS asked people to avoid the area.

A video from the scene, shared on Twitter, shows firefighters tackling flames coming from the front of a residential property.

The A265 has been closed and there is very slow traffic due to the traffic, according to reports.

Traffic reports say vehicles are not able to pass between A21 London Road and Great Oak.

More to follow.