Dozens sail away on taster days

The annual Push the Boat Out event at Rye Harbour Sailing Club, attracted dozens of people keen to dip their toes in the water and experience sailing.

The event, held over the weekend of May 19-20, was organised by Rye Harbour Sailing Club (RHSC) and RHSC Sailability

Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat team Mark Hall, Andy Cromton, Shaun O'Hara and John Crowther SUS-180530-150328001

Caroline Wylson, Sailability Chair says it was a very successful day. “Volunteers woke to a grey day on Saturday morning but the skies cleared and as hopeful tasters started turning up the sun shone with a gentle breeze from the south!

“Forty eight people of different abilities, some who had sailed before and some with no sailing experience took part.

“Nine experienced dinghy skippers and boats turned out to give people the chance to try sailing.

“With so many volunteer skippers the taster sailors had a longer session on the water.”

One ‘taster’ sailer, Nathalie said: ”I loved it! Where I live in Germany there is no water to sail on because it is high up in the mountains. This is the first time I have sailed; a wonderful experience!” Skipper Andy Hewitt and Mary Hewitt took Nathalie out on the water to experience sailing. Other families, visitors of all ages and club members were delighted to have been able to experience dinghy sailing at The Point,

Caroline added: “The weather remained fine over both days and people were refreshed from the bar and enjoyed the burgers and sausages from the barbeque as well as teas and coffee with delicious cakes and sandwiches.

“RHSC Sailability is applying for funding to buy a safety boat, a Whaly 500, so, to provide suitable cover over the weekend Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat (PLIRB) team generously agreed to standby as safety boat cover for the Sailability boat Luey, a Sport 16.

“A huge thank you from the RHSC Sailability team goes to the PLIRB team. Also, very many thanks to the amazing volunteers at the club and everyone who took part and made it such a great weekend.

“Don’t worry if you missed out but would still like to try sailing because this Saturday, June 2, RHSC are offering people the chance of a longer sail with coaching from an experienced skipper. The RHSC Sailability Spring Raffle, for a week under the Tuscan sun, will be drawn at 4pm that afternoon at RHSC, The Point, Rye Harbour. Raffle tickets will be available on the day. “Money raised from the raffle will go towards funding the balance of the RHSC Sailability rescue boat.”

For more information email richard@richardhopper.plus.com or carolinewylson@btinternet.com or call 01797 223112.

Alternatively visit: www.rhsc.org.uk