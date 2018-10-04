Dozens of events for people to enjoy as curtain goes up on Hastings Week

Hastings Week gets underway this weekend on Saturday October 6.

The week-long celebration takes place to mark the 952nd anniversary of the Battle of Hastings.

The highlight of the week is the spectacular torchlit parade and huge fire on the beach for the bonfire celebrations on Saturday October 13 but there are lots of events to enjoy before then, ranging from vintage car shows, live music, exhibitions and a walk which explores the lost pubs and breweries of Hastings Old Town.

Standards will be paraded when the Hastings Week opening ceremony takes place on Saturday October 6 at 9.45am at Queen’s Square.

Former servicemen will be joined by local youth groups and the Tornado Twirl Stars will give a display.

People will be able to hitch a ride on historic Hastings trolleybus Happy Harold or join the 1066 Walk, which starts and ends at Grosevnor Gardens, St Leonards. For details of the walk contact Peter Cocker swanents@hotmail.com.

There is a Classic Car Show on the Stade on Sunday from 10am - 3pm and St Clements Church will be marking the 100th anniversary of the Armistice with a poignant musical and visual event at 4pm on Sunday.

Hastings week also sees the 66th national Town Criers Competition taking place at Priory meadow on Saturday November 13 at 11am.

People can witness the arrival of the new Hastings Lifeboat at 12 noon on the same day and the annual Sprat and Winkle Run will see vintage commercial vehicles arriving at the Stade Open Space from 10am - 4pm on Saturday 13. programmes from the week are available from the tourist info centre and Hastings History House.