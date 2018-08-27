Downpour cannot prevent Hastings from showing pride

Torrential rain and high winds on Sunday could not dampen the spirit of peace, love and unity of those taking part in the Hastings Pride parade.

The parade had an Aliens and Space theme this year and was a colourful and cosmic riot of rainbow colours and stunning costumes as it made its way from South Terrace, along Queens Road and onto the seafront toward the Pier.

Hastings Pride 2018. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180827-094913001

People turned out to wave Pride flags and a number of local police officers painted their faces to join in with the inclusive spirit of the event.

Taking part in the procession were Sambalanca drummers, while Hastings trolleybus also put in an appearance to fly the rainbow flag from its top deck with Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden and Deputy Mayor James Bacon on board.

Several bikers also joined in the procession, flying the Pride flag.

Bands and performers were due to take over the Oval until well into the evening but this was moved to inside venues at the Owl and Pussycat and On the Rocks as the rain refused to relent.

Hastings Pride Artistic Director Natasha Scott said: “It was people coming together with respect, friendship and love. Hastings Pride allows us all to celebrate the beauty of diversity. It allows everyone who sees that beauty and wants to help us to celebrate diversity which will bring us all together to tear down the social barriers which oppress, marginalise and discriminate.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

