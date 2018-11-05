Donating socks could help homeless people in Hastings and Rother to keep warm this winter.

Donating a pair of socks or two in the run-up to Christmas could make all the difference to those living on the streets.

For many years former Hastings Mayor Richard Stevens has held an annual Sock Appeal - now the appeal has been taken over by current Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon.

The appeal is designed to help those living on the street or in very cold conditions. The idea is that if people include a pair or two of new, warm, socks on their Christmas present lists and then put them in the ‘Sox Boxes’ at one of the collection points mentioned above, these are then distributed among those in need. Charities handling the distribution in past years, include, Surviving Christmas, The Salvation Army and St. John Ambulance.

Richard Stevens said: “It is so sad that such basic items of warm clothing are still much needed by those less fortunate than ourselves. Little did I imagine when I began this appeal that the demand would still be there nearly a quarter of a century later. “I am so pleased that James has agreed to organise it both for this year and the future. I know that with James, the appeal will be in safe hands.”

Richard set up the Appeal when he was Mayor in 1994 and this year he has decided it’s time to hand over the reins of the appeal and the current Deputy Mayor, Councillor James Bacon is the man who will now be in charge.

James says: “It’s a privilege to have been asked to take over the Christmas Sock Appeal from Richard Stevens, which aims to help so many homeless and vulnerable individuals in Hastings and Rother.

This year, I have managed to secure a few new locations for people to drop socks off to.

“If you do have any unused and new socks or underwear (for men and women) which you would like to donate for homeless people to use, the following locations are where you can donate to: Hastings History House in Courthouse Street, The Stag Inn in All Saints Street, Asda, the Hastings Borough Council Contact Centre (Town Hall), Ore Community Centre and His Place Art Cafe and Community Centre (His Place Church) in Robertson Street.

“I would also like to thank ESK Warehouses for donating two of the collection bins.

“Thank you in advance for your support with the Annual Christmas Sock Appeal.”

