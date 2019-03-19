Donated car will enable Hospice at Home team to reach more people in Hastings and Rother

The Freemasons at Sussex Masonic Charities have donated a brand new car to St Michael’s hospice.

The car, a sparkling white, Kia Picanto five-door saloon, was presented at a special event held at St Wilfred’s hospice, Eastbourne on Friday, March 15.

It was one of four cars generously donated to hospices throughout the region by the Freemasons at Sussex Masonic Charities.

Other hospices to be presented with a car were St Wilfred’s, Eastbourne, St Barnabas House, Worthing, and Martlets, Brighton.

Karen Clarke, CEO St Michael’s hospice says the presentation event had a great atmosphere. “There was much excitement as the cars were unveiled to the hospices and supporters,” she said.

“We are thrilled the Freemasons at Sussex Masonic Charities have very generously donated a car to support our vital Hospice at Home service.

“The car will enable us to reach even more people with life limiting illnesses who prefer to receive our specialist palliative care in their own homes across Hastings and Rother.

“We are extremely grateful to the charity for their on-going support and the very important role they play in supporting the hospice.”

Michael Harris, Chairman Sussex Masonic Charities said: “Sussex Freemasons are proud to be able to support the work of our Sussex hospices and the amazing work the teams do in our local communities.”

To support St Michael’s hospice, call 01424 456396, email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com or visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com