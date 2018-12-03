Don’t miss this stunning Christmas Tree Festival

Stunning illuminated Christmas trees are currently making a fine festive display at St Michael’s and All Angels Church in Glassenbury Drive, Bexhill.

This year sees the 13th annual Christmas Tree Festival at the church with a theme, this year, of Christmas songs and Carols.

13th Annual Christmas Tree Festival at St Michael and All Angels church in Bexhill.''Judith Hattam and John Hudson SUS-180112-131742001

The trees can be viewed until December 7 and admission is free, but donations welcome.

Every day there is a gift and craft stall and refreshments. Details of times can be found on www.stmichaelsbexhill.org.

