Don’t forget to stop and smell the flowers in Gillham Wood

It is definitely that Bluebell time of year and many of us are keen to get outside to catch the colour and scent of this lovely British wildflower in woods across the country.

Bluebells can be seen locally in Gillham Wood in Bexhill where families can visit not only to admire the flowers but all the other wildlife in this little gem of a seven acre wood. Gillham Wood is a small but characterful oak woodland surviving in Cooden, just west of Bexhill, a remnant of a once larger wooded area. Today, it is a valuable commun­ity asset within a residential area, much loved by locals for informal recreation and dog walking. It is managed by the Sussex Wildlife Trust with the help of volunteers (the Friends of Gillham Wood).