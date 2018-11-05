Dogs enjoy Halloween fun at Hastings illuminated walk

People and their pets turned out in force for the annual Light Up Halloween Dog Walk last week.

The popular event saw more than 100 people taking part in the colourful illuminated walk, which started from Hastings Pier and followed a route along the promenade into George Street in the Old Town. It returned through the town centre finishing up at the starting point on Hastings Pier.

Joining the walk was Lions President Lord Brett McLean, who is pictured with the organisers Kate and Vincent Bruce and The Rodriguez family with their pet dog Teddy.

Other Halloween events saw a children’s pumpkin hunt in aid of Demelza House children’s hospice and a ghost train running on the miniature railway tracks at Alexandra Park.

