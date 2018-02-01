Dog scares off attacker in Speckled Wood assault

A 14-year-old dog came to the rescue when her owner was attacked in Speckled Wood on Friday, January 19.

The victim, who does not wish to be named, was walking her dog Tia at around 4.20pm when she was grabbed from behind and an attempt was made to drag her to the floor.

The victim told her family that Tia was sniffing about in bushes at the time, so she was not seen by the attacker.

As the man put his arm around the victim’s neck, she just managed to lean forward and shout for Tia, who then shot out of the bushes and showed aggression that her owner says she has never seen before in 14 years.

Tia chased the man up some steps that lead onto Clifton Road. Once the man had gone, she ran back to her owner until the police arrived.

A week after the attack, the victim says Tia is still very cautious of strangers and will guard her by making sure she is next to her.

The attacker is described as a man in his 40s, 5ft 10in, olive skinned, skinny and with stubble. Witnesses should call 101 quoting reference 799 of 19/01.