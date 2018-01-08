Dog owners get free museum visit

Dog owners are being invited to bring along their pet to get free entry to the True Crime Museum at White Rock.

The Museum is making the offer, on Sunday January 14 as part of the national event Dress Up Your Dog Day.

Canine visitors receive a free treat on entrance and there are some great photo opportunities at the Museum’s ‘Dog Mug Shot Wall’. Pictures will be promoted on social media #DressUpYourDogDay.

Museum assistant curator Emma Shaw said: “We thought it could be a bit of fun.”

Curator, Joel Griggs said: “Our attraction has proved popular with dog owners, especially as many neighbouring businesses are also dog friendly, such as the White Rock Hotel, Mungos Cafe and The Pier.

“We encourage people to bring down their dogs and experience a great day out with the whole family. ”

As well as welcoming dog visitors, the museum also raises some important crime issues of the devastating effect of dog fighting which is still happening in this country.

Joel said: “We felt very strongly about highlighting these vicious and cruel blood sports. We worked with the RSPCA who donated a training weight method for dogs that had been seized by police as evidence of breeding dogs to fight. ”

One dog gives one free admission on Sunday and the museum asks that all dogs are on short leads during the visit.