Dog attack man was 'forced to take action', police say

Police say a man who was released without charge following a dog attack in St Leonards was 'forced to take action' to protect the public.

Police say the man was originally arrested after an incident in Chapel Park Road, which saw three dogs on leads being attacked by two large bull type terriers. Police said this took place at around 2.40pm on Saturday, December 9.

During the incident one of terriers was hit over the head to try and stop it attacking one of the dogs, police said. The terrier was later put down by a vet, while the dog which was attacked had to have its leg amputated.

At the time police arrested two men in connection with the incident, including a 38-year-old man from St Leonards who was detained on suspicion of possession of cannabis and being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. He has been released under investigation, police say.

A second man, aged 44, was also arrested but released without charge. Following his release, Hastings and Rother district commander Chief Inspector Steve Curry said: "This was a very serious incident where a man was forced to take action to protect his dog and prevent further danger to the public."