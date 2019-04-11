Do your children love animals? Looking for free activities in Eastbourne for the Easter holidays? There is plenty going on at Pets at Home

Pets at Home is offering free interactive My Pet Pals workshops held in store between April 6 and 28.

The workshops will focus on caring for small furries, such as guinea pigs, gerbils and rabbits, teaching children the responsibilities of owning them but also how rewarding these pets can be and how to care for them.

Children will also learn how to interact with them safely too.

Taking place every day in stores across East Sussex at 11.30am, the workshops are aimed at children between the ages of five and 11 and will be hosted by the Pets at Home pet care advisors.

Thomas Hitchens, store manager at the Eastbourne Pets at Home, said, “The My Pet Pals workshops demonstrate how rewarding pets can be and how to care for them, making sure parents and kids understand pet welfare and responsible pet ownership. It’s a great way of learning how to keep small furries happy and healthy during a fun and hands-on experience.”

The workshops will cover the five key welfare needs for each - shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment. Each workshop lasts 30 minutes and is free to attend.

The free workshops will run every day during the Easter school holidays at 11.30am and bookings can be made at petsathome.com/petworkshops.

All kids attending workshops will receive an exciting activity book, pet stickers and colouring sheets.