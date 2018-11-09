Do you know owner of ‘lovely’ dog left outside St Leonards shop?

The RSPCA is searching for the owner of an elderly dog who was tied up outside a St Leonards shop and ‘forgotten’.

The charity was contacted by a shop worker at Wishing Tree Stores on Wednesday night (November 7) due to concerns the dog had been left behind.

RSPCA Inspector Andrew Kirby went to collect the tan-coloured Staffordshire bull terrier.

He said: “Staff think the dog was tied up outside the store at around 8pm. When all the customers left and they came to close up at 9pm, she was still tied up outside and they became worried that she’d been left behind.

“She’s a lovely little dog, in really good condition and has a friendly temperament so I’m fairly sure she’s a well looked after pet.

“My first suspicion is that she may have simply been forgotten. Perhaps someone tied her up while they nipped in to get something and then left without her then, when they returned to find her, she’d been handed over to us.

“Or, it may be a sadder story, and perhaps she has an elderly owner with memory problems and has quite literally been forgotten.

“Either way, we’re sure someone will recognise her and we’re hopeful we’ll be able to reunite her with her owner.”

The Staffie, an older female called Roxie, was microchipped but her details were not up-to-date.

She’s now being cared for by RSPCA staff at the charity’s branch in Brighton. If she isn’t claimed then she’ll be put up for rehoming.

Anyone who recognises Roxie should contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for Inspector Kirby.

To help the RSPCA continue its vital work helping dogs like Roxie please donate by visiting www.rspca.org.uk/give.

