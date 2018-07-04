Disabled riders show endurance

Riders from Fairlight Hall Riding for the Disabled Group competed at the RDA’s South East Region’s sixth annual Endurance Ride.

The event enjoyed splendid sunshine and saw 1km, 2km and 3km rides on paths and tracks across the gorgeous setting of fields and woodland on Underriver Farm near Sevenoaks, courtesy of Sophie and Charles Honnywill.

Riding for the disabled 2 SUS-180407-125410001

Joanna Sale, from Riding for the Disabled, said: “Feedback from the day was very positive, particularly given the wonderful Kent countryside that the riders were able to appreciate at its best.

“Endurance is about personal bests so everyone enjoyed winning a certificate and rosette, though all those in the 3km class also managed to complete the ride within the optimum time.

“Working with Endurance GB, this event offers RDA riders a new and different discipline, extending their knowledge of horsemanship into areas such as heart rates, metabolic rates and dehydration.

“It also demands a greater level of understanding of timing and pacing. This event was in the ‘Getting Started’ level, offering riders in the region and introduction to the sport.”

The competition’s organiser, Gilly Roper, said “Everyone seemed to really enjoy it so it was very worthwhile and lovely to see so many new faces. We were also lucky to be able to enjoy a brilliant venue at the home of one of our coaches”.

Joanna Sale said: “Riding can bring a new dimension to necessarily restricted lives, encourage independence and does much to improve a wide range of medical conditions. We have the commitment of more than 1,000 volunteers.

