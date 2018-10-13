Dinner Dance raises fantastic sum for Bexhill Hastings and Rother Guide Dogs For The Blind

The Bexhill, Hastings and Rother Fundraising Group of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association held a very successful Dinner Dance at the Cooden Beach Hotel last month.

Among the diners were four Guide Dog owners with their dogs, and a Guide Dogs Volunteer Puppy Walker with a Guide Dog Puppy in Training.

Branch Secretary of the group Julia De Libero said: “A fantastic total of £2,135 was raised from what was a very enjoyable evening and from the Grand Raffle, with prizes including a visit to the Guide Dogs Breeding Centre near Leamington Spa and an Apple iPad.

“Guide Dogs would like to thank everyone who supported the Dinner Dance event and especially the individuals and businesses who donated raffle prizes. www.guidedogs.org.uk.”

Last year, the organiser of the Bexhill, Hastings and Rother Fundraising Group Barbara Grice was honoured by the Guide Dogs charity in its national awards ceremony for her 40 years of service to the cause.

Barbara, who lives in Bexhill, said: “Guide Dogs really do change lives and it is a cause very close to my heart having had many visually impaired friends.”

As well as fund raising for the charity, the group raises awareness by making educational visits to schools and clubs such as W.I, Brownies/Cubs and Beavers.

They need more people to join their team of helpers as street collectors, stall holders, or event organisers.

For more information about Guide Dogs, and the work they do, please visit www.guidedogs.org.uk.

