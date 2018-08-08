Deliveroo looking for staff ahead of Hastings launch

Deliveroo, the British on-demand food delivery service, is on the look-out for riders in Hastings, where the service is due to launch later this month.

Deliveroo is appealing to riders – whether bicycle, scooter or motorbike riders – who will deliver food from restaurants across the town to the customers in as little as 15 minutes.

The ever-growing UK Deliveroo team are looking for riding enthusiasts who enjoy cycling as a hobby or individuals who are looking for a way to keep fit, with the added benefit of making some extra money.

The company says new riders are automatically enrolled in a first-of-its-kind, free insurance package to ensure all are covered while out on the road.

Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Hastings and we’re excited to be launching this month; we’re feeling very positive about the creation of new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours among other perks. We would encourage anyone looking for a fast-paced and exciting atmosphere to apply through our website.”

Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience. Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 7am and 11pm, from a variety of leading local, independent and high-quality chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes and offices.

To apply online go to https://deliveroo.co.uk/apply.