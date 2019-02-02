Delight as snow falls in Hastings and beyond

Snow arrived in the Hastings area last night as frosty weather continued to sweep across the county.

A yellow weather warning for snow was issued for West Sussex last night by the Met Office.

Snow fell in Hastings last night. Picture and video by Daniel Burton

But snow ended up arriving in Hastings late last night, with residents filming the picturesque scenes.

According to resident Daniel Burton, who filmed the scenes, it started to snow at around 10pm and it was still snowing at 11.30pm.

