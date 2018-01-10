Deliberate car fires spark police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of vehicles were set alight in Hastings this week.

According to the emergency services, three vehicles - two cars and one campervan - were reported as being on fire in Croft Road at around 3.24am on Tuesday morning (January 9).

Firefighters from The Ridge and Hastings fire stations attended the scene, using a hose reel jet and firefighting foam to tackle the blaze. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service informed Sussex Police of the incident shortly after arriving at the scene.

The fire is being treated as deliberate.

If anyone witnessed the fire or noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident, they are asked to report it on the Sussex Police website or call 101 quoting reference 80 of 09/01.