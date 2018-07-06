Delegation pays visit to French twin town Bethune

A group from Hastings, including Deputy Mayor James Bacon, made a recent visit to Hastings’ twin town Bethune.

Cllr Bacon said: “It was an honour to be one of the town’s representatives in the Centenary Event of the First World War in our twin town. I met the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Bethune, as well as took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Bristol Stele, remembering all those who lost their lives during the 1914-1918 conflict. This was followed by a speech, parade and viewing of the Exposition: ‘Béthune à l’heure anglaise, regard d’un collectionneur’. Thank you to the Hastings Association of Twin Towns for all of the hard work and time they put in to keep the relationship going between out twin towns. We look forward to welcoming representatives from Bethune when they visit Hastings later in the year.”