Sussex Police plan for extra patrols on New Year’s Eve to keep women safe

Sussex Police confirmed the extra patrols add to planned coverage already in place, especially in relation to the night time economy.

The patrols are based on regular analysis of local crime patterns and also public feedback on the recently launched StreetSafe website.

On StreetSafe anyone can anonymously tell the police about locations in the neighbourhood that make them feel unsafe.

Sussex Police plan for extra patrols on New Year's Eve

Since Sussex Police started to publicise StreetSafe more than 550 reports have already been received. All the reports are analysed at local level and action is taken to adapt patrol patterns, and to consult with local partners on issues such as street lighting and layout.

Detective superintendent Miles Ockwell, of the force’s Public Protection Command, said, “We want to help people enjoy the New Year weekend as far as possible, consistent of course with current covid advice. We also want to reassure women and girls in particular that if you are out and about we will be taking extra action to help ensure your safety.

“If you have concerns or issues you need to raise while you are out, please speak to any of our officers or staff.