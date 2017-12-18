Deepdene dazzles with lights display in aid of charity

A dazzling display of lights in Deepdene Gardens is raising hundreds of pounds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Deepdene Gardens Winter Wonderland was officially switched on earlier this month after weeks of hard work to prepare the show-stopping scene.

Deepdene Winter Wonderland. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170412-073735001

Since the event, on December 2, more than £300 has already been raised by generous visitors.

The lights will be on every night from 5pm to 8.30pm, where people can come and admire the display.

Marshals will be armed with buckets for donations, or cash can be left in the buckets at number six.

For more information, or to keep up with events at the Deepdene Gardens Winter Wonderland, visit the event page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/283072598857340/.

