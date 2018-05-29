Deadline looming for Hastings Pier bid

A group seeking to keep Hastings Pier in community ownership has just two days left to raise £100,000 after a major cash boost helped narrow its funding gap.

The Friends of Hastings Pier (FOHP), which was re-formed in February as a group for pier shareholders and supporters, is aiming to raise £500,0000 to support a bid to keep the pier as a community-owned attraction.

Last week FOHP announced it had secured an interest-free loan of £300,000 from real estate business igloo Regeneration, bringing its total fund to £372,548. This figure has continued growing and (at the time of publication) now sits at £396,680.

But with a deadline of 9pm on Thursday (May 31), the group says it is running out of time to put forward its bid.

A spokesman for FOHP said: "As local residents and businesses we don’t have the option to ‘walk away’ and we have an obligation not to leave the next generation with yet another headache.

"The loss of Hastings Pier as a community business would be a tragedy and would have repercussions throughout the country. What community is going to make the effort required if they think it could all be taken away from them like this?

"If you care about community ownership… please show your solidarity and donate right now as much as you can afford so we can get to £500,000 and have the chance to prove that the pier can be both community and commercial."

For information about the FOHP bid and to donate see www.crowdfunder.co.uk/fohp2018