Daytime performers announced for Hastings Pride 2018

Hastings Pride has announced the acts and performers for its daytime festivities.

Natasha Scott, arts and entertainment director of Hastings Pride, said: “The diversity and talent of all the acts and performers is something we can all take pride in being a part of this year’s pride.

Cookie MonStar

“We will bring you our full list of evening Hastings Pride celebrations next week.

“We bring this year’s Hastings Pride to you with many thanks for the support of the Hastings Observer and our sponsors Hastings Borough Council, Optivo, Chalk Cliff Trust, Safer Hastings Partnership, On The Rocks, Substance, The Priory and The National Lottery.”

The acts to perform during the day at Hastings Pride are:

Sister Suzie

Bootleg Bowie

Sister Suzie hails from Northumberland, and has been bringing her natural downhome charm, undiluted, to southern climes for the last few years. After living in St Leonards and performing locally for almost four years now, Suzie has found herself playing in clubs around London and stages across Europe; and has now just been signed to a record label.

Cookie MonStar

A queen of comedy and improvisation who can also rap and sing while doing a headstand! Cookie has entertained audiences worldwide with her comedy cabaret shows and was even awarded the accolade of ‘Force’s Sweetheart’ for her performances with the army.

Bootleg Bowie

Sister Suzie

Bootleg Bowie UK is a fantastic tribute to the awesome David Bowie. This entertaining one-man show has been performed all over the UK and Ireland and even in the prestigious newly-refurbished Savoy Hotel in London.

Over the years Nick has been fortunate enough to have worked either for or with some high profile celebrity names such as the legendary Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet fame and John Galliano, Kate Moss and Heidi Klum of the fashion world.

Mighty Sounds

Mighty Sounds was formed in 2015 out of a lifelong love affair with reggae music, and a desire to bring the authentic riddims of roots and dancehall to their home on the south coast.

The two vocalists, Lee Prudence along with Coz Barnsfield cover all the territory from lovers rock to ruff and tuff dancehall deejaying.

Karen Blott

Karen is relatively new to comedy but says she has been bitten by the bug. She is a natural storyteller. Her comedy is dark, very dark at times but delivered with a smile. It draws upon her experiences as a mother, widow and teacher.

Last year, in spite of only having done a few gigs, Karen was picked as one of only 60 from 1,000 entrants in the UK to take part in the BBC New Comedy Award 2017. She also reached the semi finals of the prestigous So You Think You’re Funny in Edinburgh.

The Happy Maureens

The Happy Maureens have arrived, with a mixture of Munitions Factory chic and singalong songs that will have you stamping and swaying.

Like A Glove

Like a Glove are a four-piece originals band, with a few covers thrown in for fun.

The music they play is often described as ‘folked up’.

Hastings Town Singers

Hastings Town Singers Choir led by the dynamic American composer and entertainer, MJ Paranzino.

All-embracing choir singing Mozart to Abba, gospel to swing, musicals and new contemporary works.

Hastings Pride week begins on August 20, culminating with a parade and festival on August 26. This year has a theme of ‘space and aliens’.

Should anyone else wish to sponsor this year’s Hastings Pride, contact anton@hastingspride.org.uk or natasha@hastingspride.org.uk as soon as possible.

For more information about the event, visit www.hastingspride.org.uk/.