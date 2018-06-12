Day long event for all ages at Winchelsea Eleven spectacular gardens open to the public

Eleven spectacular gardens will open to the public at Winchelsea on Saturday, June 16 11-5pm. The event is part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS). Gardens include Cleveland House (pictured) which was featured in the May issue of Country Homes. Several other Winchelsea NGS gardens also featured in the June issue of Country Living.

Coffees will be served in St Thomas Church in the morning and teas in the New Hall in the afternoon. Friary Gardeners will run a plant stall. Five of the gardens are accessible to wheelchair users. Combined entry is £6 adults, under 16s free.

This year, to date, Winchelsea gardens visitors have raised £6,000 for charity; NGS nursing charities, the Conquest Hospital Scanner Appeal and St Michael’s Hospice.