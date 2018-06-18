Day centres for elderly set to close in Hastings and Bexhill

The closure of two day centres for the elderly in Hastings and Bexhill could be approved by the county council next week.

The Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA) run services from the Charter Centre in Bexhill and Hastings’ Isabel Blackman Centre for older residents either with dementia or other long-term conditions.

East Sussex County Council has carried out a review of these services and consulted on proposals earlier this year.

As a result the council’s Cabinet is being recommended to terminate the contracts with SCDA for both centres and find alternative services for the clients elsewhere from April 2019.

A decision is set to be made on Tuesday June 26.

Officers outline how a new approach will see day services for the elderly commissioned from the independent sector that are not attached to particular buildings.

They have identified two extra care schemes that already have day service providers at Bentley Grange in Hailsham and Marlborough House in St Leonards.

The changes could save the county council £188,438 a year.

According to an officers’ report: “The views of carers reflected concern at possible loss of service, quality of staff and capacity to support carers through the respite element of day services.”

But they concluded: “The local availability of alternative services combined with low occupancy and high unit costs means that maintaining this provision in the current format is not considered good value.”

